Police say a passenger from the Kia went into the roadway to pick up belongings and was struck by another vehicle.

I’M JACKIE KOSTEK.A DANGEROUS WEEKEND ON THEROADS.ON YOUR SCREEN - FOURSEPERATE CRASHES IN THE LAST TWODAYS.THE MOST RECENT - ON THE15 NEAR THE CALIFORNIA BORDER.N-H-P SAYS A KIA S-U-VSTOPPED ON THE SIDE OF THEHIGHWAY.A PASSENGER WENT OUT INTOTHE STREET TO PICK UP PERSONALBELO