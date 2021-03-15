VIGIL FOR LYNCHING VIGIL

A vigil was held in midway in honor of a woodford county black man who was a lynching victim...100 years ago.

Abc 36's danielle saitta was there at the service and danielle, part of the reason why this service was put together was because of a kentucky state university student?

### yea monica... micah lynn is a freshman at kentucky state university who came across an unmarked location of a lynching last year.

Since then he says he's been working with his community and social justice leaders to help better remember and honor this man.

### meet gracie caldwele and her family.

Caldwele... is the great great great niece of richard w.

James.

According to kentucky's history book..her ancesters' story is part of one of state's dark chapters.

In 1921the woodford county man was kidnapped from by a white mob and hung from a tree outisde the city of versailes.

His place of death is unmarked...somethi ng freshman micah lynn....his community activists hope to change.

Last year lynn was taking senior pictures in downtown frankfort.

Shortly after he learned that the location was the site of two lynchings.

Micah: "and that really affected me because there was nothing to indicate that that was a site that should've been a site of remembrance" after doing a little research..he found two others had happened...near the same area... micah: "i had no clue that this horrific stuff had happened right here in this town that i live in" saturday marked the 100th anniversary of james' death with the help of his community and black community leaders like milan bush..midway set up a vigil at richard w.

James' resting place with future intention to make a marker for him at the location where he was hung.

Milan: "there was a lot of rich history that is missing as a part of the whole histroy of america and that is not really recognized there's a lot of people who know the information but its not publically recognized" at the service--county leaders signed off on a proclamation making march 13 a specific day of remembrance for james iin the commonwealth.

His great great niece, gracie caudwele received a know the information but its not publically recognized" at the service--county leaders signed off on a proclamation making march 13 a specific day of remembrance for james iin the commonwealth.

His great great niece, gracie caudwele received a certificate commemorating the day.

Gracie: "it's hard seeing your kids go out and not knowing if they are going to come back or not you never know because they're so much going on in this world."

Despite taking more than a lifetime to create... a marker for richward w.

James if made..it will last forever.

#### richard w.

James' grave is at the sons and daughters of relief cemetary.

This afternoon people who attended the serice at the gravesite were invited to put their names and emails down to be part of the effort to create