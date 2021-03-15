Kentucky Budget Plan GDK 031521

Republican lawmakers have unveiled a state budge plan that stakes out their authority over how the state will spend the next infusion of federal pandemic relief.

Kentucky's government is expected to receive about $2.4 billion in federal aid..

The budget bill includes language giving the g-o-p led legislature "express authority" over how the money is spent..

The provision would rein in gov.

Beshear... who's used pandemic relief to provide eviction relief funding, covid-19 testing, contact tracing and other programs..

Senate budget committee chairman chris mcdaniel says he hopes lawmakers have discussions with the governor over how the federal relief is used.

