Amit Shah: ‘Won’t call glitch in my helicopter a conspiracy’ | OneIndia News

Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a rally in West Bengal’s Jhargram virtually, explained the reason for his inability to attend the rally in person.

During his virtual address he informed the crowd that his helicopter suffered a technical complication and promised to meet them before the election campaign gets over.

