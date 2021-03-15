Small crowd gathers outside Parliament for Kill the Bill protest organised by Extinction Rebellion

A small crowd gathered in Parliament Square in central London on Monday (March 15) demonstrating against proposed legislation that would grant the British police more powers to control protests.

Video shows a few dozen people gathered in the heart of Westminster for the so-called Kill the Bill protest, organised by climate change activists Extinction Rebellion.

A man is heard shouting "Kill the bill" as he protests outside the Houses of Parliament.

“You serve us!” protesters chant in union in the video.

Another woman on a loudspeaker says: "We must be heard, we must be seen.

We must stand up for our democracy.

What else is there?” The legislation is being debated this week and is facing renewed scrutiny after an outcry over the breaking up of a vigil for Sarah Everard, who went missing on March 3 and whose remains were subsequently found.