What you need to know: March 15

Some camp fire survivors could find the first round of fire victims trust payments in accounts today.

Representatives with the fund say some of the money will pay off camp fire survivor claims. the initial payment will be 30% of the total approved and accepted claim amount.

More than 71- thousand fire victims filed claims by the february 2021 deadline.### 33 counties are now able to open movie theaters, and museums at 25% capacity.

Gyms can now operate indoors at 10% capacity.

And in our area -- you can see on this map here siskyou county and colusa county have made the improvement to the red tier.

Tehama..

Glenn..

Sutter..

And yuba are all still in the highest tier of restrictions..

### happening today - from center street to north court street - riverside drive in redding will be shutdown.

The city is asking motorists to find an alternate route as that area will open in july for cyclists and pedestrians only.

From california to center street one or more division street lanes will close through march 26th ### police and firefighters are searching for an arsonist..

Who vandalized the 9-11 memorial at chico's fire station 5... it included the burning of a photograph that was gifted to the memorial from a local women ... who's brother died on nine eleven at the world trade center police ask that if you see any suspicious activity at the station..

To contact police..

## happening today- jury selection is set to resume in the trial of ex- police officer derek chauvin... chauvin now faces three charges in george floyd's death including second-degree murder,second- degree manslaughter....a nd a third-degree murder charge that was reinstated thursday.

Opening statements are expected to begin in two