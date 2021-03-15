This winter wonderland is the largest Christmas store on Long Island

Skip to main content
Founded in 1853, Hicks Nurseries is the largest nursery and garden center on Long Island and when the holidays come around, their storefront becomes a winter wonderland.

Inside the greenhouse, you can find indoor and outdoor plants from across the country, patio furniture, gardening supplies, seasonal decor, and landscape design/build services.

Even though the nursery is open all year long, their busiest season is when they start to bring out the Christmas decorations.“I just needed to get into that Christmas spirit and what better place than Hicks, said Nancy Radecker, a customer.

“They sell beautiful plants and decorations.

The trees are amazing and it is just everything you just want to feel nice and...

