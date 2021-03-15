Watch demonstrators take over Westminster Bridge as UK lawmakers debate policing bill

Protesters are blocking Westminster Bridge in the heart of London as UK lawmakers debate legislation that would grant police more powers to control protests.

Protesters are blocking Westminster Bridge in the heart of London as UK lawmakers debate legislation that would grant police more powers to control protests.

Video filmed early on Monday evening (March 15) shows protesters walking across the major bridge as Members of Parliament debated the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill in the Commons.

The legislation would give officers more powers to clamp down on protests, critics say.