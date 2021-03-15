Edward Jones: Weighing the Risks

Chris Jones of Edward Jones joins us to talk about retirement plans and how to navigate a portfolio in light of those.

Your ability to enjoy retirement delete will depend at least partially on the resources that we can all draw from our investment portfolio.

Joining us today is chris jones of edward jones to tell us what we can do while we have time to act.

Hi, chris.

For having me.

Anchor: absolutely, first question, ask yourself if you're comfortable with your portfolio risk level, tell us about that.

I think as we evolve through life as sort of in workforce for younger, we have a lot of times honor his to build a nest egg.

Usually wise when people are younger, be more aggressive when it comes to investment style.

They have a longer time to recoup when market falls.

However, when people get closer to retirement, adamant it is coming.

It is wise they look at investment mystics and see if they are comfortable today as they were earlier like when they started to work and throughout the area career.

We've had the pandemic this last year, a lot of people have somehow decided to maybe retire early.

Perhaps some decided not to retire.

Before they make the decision, it is good look over investments in general and make sure they are on track to reach their goals.

That would determine they should make changes at this time are not.

Anchor: i read a little bit about how to look at your goals for retirement.

You're either going to stay close to home, are you going to want to travel, two options.

If you want to stay close to home, cost you a little less if you want to be a world traveler.

That is how you have to look at your portfolio, is that correct?

I think that is very true.

Everyone has different goals, especially after retirement.

Those individuals who have made big plans to maybe do traveling.

To say go see places lesser people not been able to.

That will require more money to be able to allow for those.

If someone is still planning for that, they probably need to make sure they have growth as part of their investment objectives.

Even when people retire, they could live.

A client in this one, his goal is to retire at age 50.

If someone is going to retire that young, plan to be around 30-44 years.

Again, look at your age, health, longevity, make sure you are invested aggressively enough to make sure you have enough money to meet requirement needs for retirement be what it sounds like goal 1 is to pay off debt, so you can put more money toward retirement.

Sounds like a reasonable option there.

I think paying off your debt as an important option.

Besides that, important to establish liquid savings emergency account, especially what has happened last year for those people who might've been laid off or had hours reduced.

Having a savings plan that can last 3-6 months to cover monthly expenses, should be a desired goal for everybody.

Chris jones of edward jones, thank you for being with us today.

Thankyou for having me, jody .

