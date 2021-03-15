DEMOCRAT CHARLES BOOKER IS "STRONGLY CONSIDERING" RUNNING AGAINST U-S SENATOR RAND PAUL NEXT YEAR.
5pm Charles Booker Potential Senate Run 03.15.2021
Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYDuration: 0 shares 3 views
Against u-s senator rand paul next year.
Paul has held the seat since 2010.
Booker narrowly lost in the primary for u-s senate last year to amy mcgrath after a late campaign surge.
On k-e-t over the weekend, booker said he wants to continue pushing progressive ideas like universal basic income and health care.
He told k-e-t's renee shaw that the work is not done...that we have the ability to tell a new story for kentucky and he wants to do his part.
He said his decision whether to run against paul will come soon.
Current members of congress are