Sunday, March 28, 2021

5pm Charles Booker Potential Senate Run 03.15.2021

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
DEMOCRAT CHARLES BOOKER IS "STRONGLY CONSIDERING" RUNNING AGAINST U-S SENATOR RAND PAUL NEXT YEAR.

Paul has held the seat since 2010.

Booker narrowly lost in the primary for u-s senate last year to amy mcgrath after a late campaign surge.

On k-e-t over the weekend, booker said he wants to continue pushing progressive ideas like universal basic income and health care.

He told k-e-t's renee shaw that the work is not done...that we have the ability to tell a new story for kentucky and he wants to do his part.

He said his decision whether to run against paul will come soon.

