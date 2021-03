Vaccine age requirement dropped to 60 today

SITES.

MODERNA SAYS IT HOPES THE NEW VACCINE CAN BE GIVEN AS A SINGLE DOSE.

THE AGE REQUIREMENT TO GET A COVID VACCINE HERE IN FLORIDA OFFICIALLY DROPPED TO 60 TODAY... AND THE GOVERNOR SAYS EVEN MORE FLORIDIANS MAY BE ELIGIBLE NEXT MONTH.

PSYCHOLOGISTS IN OUR STATE SAY THEY'RE SEEING MORE PATIENT DURING THE PANDEMIC THAN ANY OTHER TIME. BUT WITH MORE PEOPLE GIVEN ACCESS TO THE VACCINE TODAY.. AND HOPE THAT EVEN MORE WILL GET IT SOON... IT'S BRINGING NEW HOPE.

HERE'S A LOOK AT THE LATEST BREAK DOWN OF FOLKS NOW ELIGIBLE FOR THE VACCINE IN FLORIDA. IT INCLUDES EDUCATORS, LAW ENFORCEMENT AND FIRE FIGHTERS who are 50 years and older. FLORIDIANS DEEMED MEDICALLY VULNERABLE by a physician are also on the list. AND AGAIN, STARTING TODAY... WE SAW PEOPLE *60 AND OLDER ABLE TO START BOOKING APPOINTMENTS. THAT INCLUDES BUS DRIVERS AND CHILD CARE WORKERS.

Vaccine eligibility in Florida:
-People ages 60+
-Law enforcement officers ages 50+
-Firefighters ages 50+
-K-12 school employees ages 50+
-People deemed medically vulnerable* by a physician
-Health care personnel with direct patient contact
-Long-term care facilities

MENTAL HEALTH EXPERTS SAY TO THEIR PATIENTS... THE VACCINE REPRESENTS BEING ABLE TO MOVE FORWARD.

Dr. LaDonna Butler, The Well for Life: "One of the stressors was just this place of uncertainty not knowing when or if or how we would have access to this needed health resource really was a lot of stress for people"

THE WEBSITE DOES SAY THAT DOSES TO THIS SITE CONTINUE TO ARRIVE IN EXTREMELY LIMITED SUPPLY. IT ALSO SAYS THOSE WHO ARE *NOT CURRENTLY ELIGIBLE SHOULD signup for the email alerts so they can be made aware of new eligibilities.

THE GOVERNOR HAS SAID IF VACCINE SUPPLIES KEEP COMING IN AT A STEADY PACE... All adults in Florida could eligible for the vaccine as early as April.