Top 10 WORST Celebrity Cameos in Video Games

Celebrity cameos in video games can be amazing, or they can be... one of these.
For this list, we’re looking at cameos made by celebrities that were questionable, underwhelming, or just all-around terrible.
Celebrity cameos in video games can be amazing, or they can be... one of these.
For this list, we’re looking at cameos made by celebrities that were questionable, underwhelming, or just all-around terrible.
Celebrity cameos in video games can be amazing, or they can be... one of these.
For this list, we’re looking at cameos made by celebrities that were questionable, underwhelming, or just all-around terrible.
Our countdown includes Justin Bieber “NBA 2K13” (2012), Dua Lipa “FIFA 21” (2020), Michael Jackson “Ready 2 Rumble Boxing: Round 2” (2000), Terry Crews “Crackdown 3” (2019), Avenged Sevenfold “Call of Duty: Black Ops II” (2012) and more!
Will Microsoft ever work out what players want? For this list we'll be looking at the worst things Microsoft has ever done to the..
When you’ve been in the game for nearly three decades, not every finisher is going to be an eye-opener. For this list, we’re..