Top 20 Worst Movies Based on Video Games

For this list, we’ll be looking at films based on games that were panned by audiences and critics alike.

Why is it so hard to make a decent video game movie??

Why is it so hard to make a decent video game movie??

For this list, we’ll be looking at films based on games that were panned by audiences and critics alike.

Our countdown includes “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” (2010), “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” (2017), “DOA: Dead or Alive” (2006), “Need for Speed” (2014), “Assassin’s Creed” (2016) and more!