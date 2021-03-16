COVID-19 Update: India reports 24,492 new cases, 131 deaths in last 24 hrs

In past few days, surge in COVID-19 cases raised concerns for the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet CMs on March 17 amid rising cases.

Country recorded 24,492 new COVID-19 cases which is the highest single day spike in 2021.

3,29,47,432 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to the beneficiaries in the country so far.

COVID-19 vaccine shots administered to 30,39,394 beneficiaries in India on March 15.

The total active cases in India stand at 2,23,432.

India still needs to fight from the frontline to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.