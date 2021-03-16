Undercover officers at nightclubs among plans to better protect women
Plainclothes police officers could patrol bars and nightclubs around the country as part of plans to protect women from “predatory” offenders.Following a meeting of the Government’s Crime and Justice Taskforce chaired by the Prime Minister, Downing Street said it was taking a series of “immediate steps” to improve security.