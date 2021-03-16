Undercover officers at nightclubs among plans to better protect women

Plainclothes police officers could patrol bars and nightclubs around the country as part of plans to protect women from “predatory” offenders.Following a meeting of the Government’s Crime and Justice Taskforce chaired by the Prime Minister, Downing Street said it was taking a series of “immediate steps” to improve security.
Undercover police in nightclubs part of plans to better protect women
“We must drive out violence against women and girls and make every part of the criminal justice system work to better protect and..
The Argus