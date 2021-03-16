What you need to know: March 16

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Tuesday, March 16.

Expanded state guidelines add 4.4 million more californians to vaccine eligibility lists.

Now anyone 16 to 64 years old with a high-risk health conditions such as... cancer, pregnancy, and diabetes can get their shot.

State health leaders say vaccine supply is still limited so appointment slots are still very competitive.### happening today- a chance to sign up for a mass vaccination event..

Trinity county is planning two large vaccination clinics this friday and saturday... at the veteran memorial hall in weaverville..

Registration is set to open this afternoon on the my-turn california website..

To be eligible - you must be 65 or older - a food and agriculture worker - or have a chronic health condition.

### happening today- chico city council is set to meet..

Tackling two major issues ..

Shelter beds for the homeless ..

And challenging the state takeover of the needle distribution jurisdiction..

Also on the agenda..

Moving forward with project to charge for parking in upper bidwell park..

Happening this evening - a special meeting of the redding city council.

The closed session meeting begins at 5 pm.

In response to credible threats... redding police and fire will run through emergency evacuation training with the council and staff.

The council is also set to discuss ongoing labor and property negotiations.## also today - butte county supervisors set to meet..

On the agenda... an agreement with an audio visual company to record and stream public meetings -amending rural dwelling regulations in the zogg fire burn scar - and approving agreements for organizations to lead public health, housing..

And homelessness projects.

We have a link on our website for you to watch that meeting online.