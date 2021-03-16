Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Bay Area schools help fill the need for PPE

Credit: Localish
Duration: 03:00s 0 shares 1 views
Bay Area schools help fill the need for PPE
Bay Area schools help fill the need for PPE

With a new rise in COVID-19 cases, the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) like face shields has risen as well, but Bay Area schools are answering the call to help fill the need.

Using the school’s 3D printers, De Anza College instructor Corey Dunsky has printed out 6000 face shield parts to date with donated materials from the college.“To be able to take those educational resources…and be able to press them into service very quickly for a response to an emergency like this, that’s been very gratifying”, Dunsky says with a smile.

Watch full episodes of All Good online at ABC.

Stream Bay Area schools help fill the need for PPE instantly.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like