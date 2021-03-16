Bay Area schools help fill the need for PPE

With a new rise in COVID-19 cases, the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) like face shields has risen as well, but Bay Area schools are answering the call to help fill the need.

Using the school’s 3D printers, De Anza College instructor Corey Dunsky has printed out 6000 face shield parts to date with donated materials from the college.“To be able to take those educational resources…and be able to press them into service very quickly for a response to an emergency like this, that’s been very gratifying”, Dunsky says with a smile.