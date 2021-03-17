California lawmakers looking to rid of colored tier-system

Health experts advise against lifting premature restrictions, and some people feel the same way.

California lawmakers introduced a bill that they say will get rid of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and fully open up the state.

New tonight -- some california lawmakers are pushing for the entire state of california to open up without covid restrictions action news now reporter esteban reynoso is live in chico.

Esteban what specifically are they calling for?

They're hoping to not only get rid of the colored tier system all of the state is in now -- but i spoke to assemblymember james gallagher who is part of the team that introduced the bill -- he says it's to give power back to the local governments "it would get rid of these statewide restrictions."

"it doesn't mean that locals can't implement their own plans for dealing with the pandemic, and that's really what we're arguing for is local control.

We can restore local control here."

Nearly 90% of the state is now in the red tier that allows many businesses to open up -- still for gallagher it's not enough "it's really just not workable for our counties and it does more damage than it does good.it's time to end this emergency statewide."

Health officials however -- are advising against lifting restrictions prematurely " the blueprint for a safer economy has been in place since august of 2020 colors we see today though indoor dining is allowed in red tier and below to all open up now.

"i think more, i'd like to go back to normal, but numbers don't lie, if numbers jump through the roof again than we have to go back," california has the most amount of deaths in any state throughout the country at over 56,000.

"my response to that is we've had the blueprint framework -- during that time we had the largest spike the state has ever seen."

That spike triggered the newsom to implement the regional stay-at- home order -- to increase icu capacity.

"but i'd like to see things go back to normal" but some people are hesitant -- "i am ready for the state to open up to a certain extent while still being respectful of social distancing as long as safety considerations are in place."

And so are some businesses "well i'm torn because as a business owner i would love it, but on the other hand i don't think it's the right thing to do right now.

I feel we're close to having everyone vaccinated and to do this, i think we could have a relapse."

I reached out to john garamendi restrictions."

"it doesn't mean that locals can't implement their own plans for dealing with the pandemic, and that's really what we're arguing for is local control.

We can restore local control here."

Nearly 90% of the state is now in the red tier that allows many businesses to open up -- still for gallagher it's not enough "it's really just not workable for our counties and it does more damage than it does good.it's time to end this emergency statewide."

Health officials however -- are advising against lifting restrictions prematurely " the blueprint for a safer economy has been in place since august of 2020 colors we see today though indoor dining is allowed in red tier and below people are ready for it to all open up now.

"i think more, i'd like to go back to normal, but numbers don't lie, if numbers jump through the roof again than we have to go back," blhmrtp% everyone vaccinated and to do this, i think we could have a relapse."

I reached out to john garamendi who represents california's 3rd district for comment -- i have yet to get a call back.

Live in chico, esteban reynoso action news now the bill is expected to be introduced to the senate and the assembly of the state.

Tomorrow