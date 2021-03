Mount Etna erupts spectacularly spewing lava into night sky Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 02:33s 17 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Mount Etna erupts spectacularly spewing lava into night sky Mount Etna in Sicily erupted again in the early hours of this morning (17 March) spewing lava into the air and down the flanks of the famous volcano.

