Man arrested over body-in-the-pool death at Michael Barrymore’s home

A man has been arrested over the murder of Stuart Lubbock at the home of Michael Barrymore.

Detectives investigating the case have arrested a 50-year-old man in Cheshire.The incident took place in 2001, when 31-year-old Stuart Lubbock was found dead in a swimming pool following a party at the home of entertainer Michael Barrymore.