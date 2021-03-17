Police officers disperse racing fans on first day of Cheltenham Festival

Police officers and officials dispersed fans from gathering outside Cheltenham Racecourse to sneak a view of the first day of racing at the Festival.

This year's horse racing festival is being held behind closed doors.

Citing UK Covid-19 legislation, Gloucestershire Police and officials attempted to move people on, preventing them from gathering on public roads and footpaths overlooking the racecourse.

The Races are continuing until Friday when the Gold Cup takes place.