Aerial views on day one of the Cheltenham Festival which will be held behind closed doors for the first time in history

Eerie video of empty stands and deserted crowd enclosures show the stark reality of Covid restrictions on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival.The four-day horse racing spectacle which attracted 251,684 fans last year is taking place behind closed doors for the first time in its 161-year history.Drone footage shows empty spectator stands, abandoned car parks and deserted fields which are usually bustling with racegoers.This video was filmed on the 16th March 2021.
India-Pakistan LoC Ceasefire Decision: A Thaw In Sight? – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Zainab Akhter*
The decision by India and Pakistan to ‘cease firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other..