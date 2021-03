Demi Lovato Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted At 15, 'Violated' By Her Drug Dealer

Demi Lovato's four-part docuseries "Dancing With the Devil" just premiered at the SXSW film festival, and shocking new details about the musician's life and struggles with addiction have come to light.

The "Anyone" singer bravely revealed that she was sexually assaulted at 15 and was violated by her drug dealer before her 2018 near-fatal overdose.