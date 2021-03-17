5pm Young MADD President 03.17.2021

SHE'S A 24-YEAR-OLD UK ALUM WHO'S ALREADY HAD MORE THAN HER FAIR SHARE OF EXPERIENCE WITH DRUNK DRIVING.

President of mothers against drunk driving...isn't a mother.

Abc 36's danielle saiita shares that experience...that makes the new president perfectly equipped for her role.

##### l3: abc 36 news white danielle saitta @dsaittanews almost a decade ago...alex was with family on herrington lake in danville when a drunk boater...crashed into her...leaving her critically injured at 13-years- old.

Otte was in a coma for days and had to have 8 emergency surgeries.

She told me...she wasn't given the choice to live like this...but that driver did have a choice to get behind the wheel.

He drove into her...tossing her from the jet ski she was on.

Doctors told her parents she wouldn't survive, but she did...with a very serious brain injury..

A shattered jaw and the loss of half her leg.

She tells me the drunk driver ...walked away with a $250 dollar fine and a warning.

Alex: "there is no medical reason that i survived and i'll spend the rest of my life trying to find out what my reason is but i choose to believe that this is part of it.

If i can prevent what happened to me from happening to other people then i will work the rest of my life to see that day" she is the youngest national president of mother's against drunk driving in the last 30 years.

She is the youngest national president of mother's against drunk driving in the last 30 years.

The international group advocates for the end of drunk driving and it helps support victims.

