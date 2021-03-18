License plate legislation aims to help fallen MN first responders

A new way to help those who have sacrificed in the line of duty may soon be coming to Minnesota.

Well katie and george... lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are backing a bill to create a special minnesota 100 club license plate.

Proceeds from sales would go toward the organization's mission of providing relief to injured and fallen first responders and their families.

Here's what the plate might look like.

The minnesota 100 club says it receives no public funding... and all of its donations come from private individuals or entities.

The organization adds dangers facing first responders are also increasing every year... making approval of the license plate even more important.

Brian peters of the minnesota police and peace officers association says when an officer falls in the line of duty... the minnesota 100 club acts within a matter of days to make sure their families are financially "there's all sorts of costs that people may not have the resources up front to pay for that, and the minnesota 100 club can come in right away and maybe give a family $20,000.

You know, that gets you through that immediate time where resources may not be there."

One prominent supporter of the bill is former waseca officer arik matson... who was injured in the line of duty last january and has received support from the minnesota 100 club.

Matson told state lawmakers this week the license plate recognizes the important efforts of law enforcement... and he hopes they approve it.

Committees in both the minnesota house and senate have approved the bill to create the minnesota 100 club