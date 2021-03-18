Covid: Drones Used to Deliver Tests to Remote Communities

Drones are being used to deliver Covid tests and collect blood samples to and from Scotland's most rural and isolated communities.

The drones – capable of an altitude of up to 5,000 feet and speeds of almost 100mph – are significantly reducing the amount of time taken to deliver medical samples to the Hebrides islands.

Samples carried by ferries could take up to two days to arrive at laboratories.

But with drones, it can take just 30 minutes.

A test result can then be turned around within two hours.

Thanks to the drones, patients from the highlands and islands sometimes get results more efficiently than they would if they lived in the city.

Report by Avagninag.

