April Huff holds a memorial golf scramble to raise money for Leukemia in honor of her late husband Steven Huff.

When he died of leukemia..

Now a year after his death, his wife april is working to keep his memory alive and make a difference all at the same time..

Cody adams shares her story in this month's golden care provider.

### l3: good morning kentucky!

White golden care provider april and steven huff were married just a few short years before steven was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia.

Their daughter was just c1 3 baby when the leukemia took steven.

You may remember april, last fall we honored her as our teacher of the week.

At that time she had just returned to work shortly after steven's passing.

6 months later the pain is still fresh.

But now april and her in-laws are channeling that pain into something positive.

Steven's passion for golf lead them to host a golf scrammble set for what would have been his 35th birthday.

An opportunity to help raise money for the leukemia and lymphoma society.

There currently is a new trial to treat the specific version of leukemia that took steven too soon.

Money raised from the event will help continue to fund that trial in hopes of making it so nobody has to lose a loved one like april did.

Not only is the golf scramble a chance to raise money for cancer research, it's also a chance for april to celebrate steven with family and friends.

Something she didn't get to do after his passing because of the pandemic.

April says she won't be playing in the scramble... mostly because steven never let her play so she doesn't know how.

The golf course was his place to relax and get away for a little bit.

Now it will be a place to share memories and help find a cure for leukemia.

In lexington cody adams abc 36 news.