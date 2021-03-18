VAMPUS HORROR TALES Movie (2021)

VAMPUS HORROR TALES Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot synopsis: Mr. Fettes is the sinister and macabre grave digger, guardian of many creepy secrets.

He buries the dead by day and unearths them at night for unspeakable purposes.

He likes to be called Vampus and enjoys reading horror comics, especially necrophiliac love stories.

Vampus introduces us to four of his favourite stories in the most bizarre settings in a lost house in the mountains, a sinister gory amusement park, supernatural wedding hall and finally it may resound… A world haunted by a strange pandemic!