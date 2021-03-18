Younger Season 7 Trailer

Younger Season 7 Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Younger follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job.

In season six, we finally saw Liza's big secret as a 40-something (instead of a millennial) out in the open with an unforgettable cliffhanger ending to the season.

Who knows what our favourite characters will get up to in the next instalment!

The series is created, executive produced and written by Darren Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive producing.

Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown also serve as executive producers and writers on the series.

Australian Joe Murphy is also one of the hit show’s writers.