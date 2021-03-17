7pm-2021-03-17

Tonight on prime news at 7.... the man accused of the deadly spa shootings in atlanta explains why he targeted these places.

And, we'll look at how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting college applications, and admissions.

What students should know when researching schools.

The tennessee valley and other parts of the southeast are bracing for a severe weather threat tonight.

Schools in hamilton county and multiple other districts are already on a two-hour delay tomorrow.

Let's head over to chief meteorologist patrick core, with a look at what we can expect.

Weather shelters are ready to open in dade county as flooding could be our bigger story. We do have a lot of warnings and watches - flood watches and some tornado warnings north of Birmingham and just to the east of Tupelo. Everything is moving north and east. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s. The flood threat is gonna be high but still can't discount that severe weather risk especially later tonight.

Residents there are being kept updated. The local E-M-A is keeping folks updated on social media. Lots of rain and the flood threat is gonna be high but still can't discount that severe weather risk especially later tonight.

The local e-m-a is keeping folks updated on social media.

They say at least four shelters will be open if needed: the dade county administration building, the justice building, sand mountain united methodist church, rising fawn baptist church, and new home baptist church.

E-m-a director alex case explains that if you're going to go to these shelters, do so before weather warnings go out.

"watch means that systems are favorable and it could happen in a roundabout time looking ahead.

That's the time that if you don't feel safe in your home or a modular home or something and you're in one of these comunities that we'll have listed on our website to call and make sure you can get there and bring the necesities you need for you, your family."

People need to call the shelters ahead of time so they can open up.

Their numbers are listed on the dade county website.

Eight people are dead and at least one wounded after a series of shootings at three massage parlors in the atlanta area.

Nearly all of the victims were asian women, and there are concerns asian-americans were targeted.

21 year old robert aaron long is in custody, arrested 150 miles away after a car chase.

He says he was not racially motivated, but instead has a sex addiction.

Long is being charged with eight counts of murder - four in each of the two counties where the killings occurred.

Representative chuck fleischmann says the biden administration's immigration policies are to blame for a "humanitarian crisis."

Fleischmann was one of several republican congressmen to visit the southern border on monday.

Nearly 37-hundred migrant children flooding the u.s.-mexico border, are being held in detention centers for processing.

One u-t-c political science lecturer agrees this is a crisis, but for another reason.

"the reason this is a humanitarian crisis is that you have a mass exodus of migrants that are leaving their country of origin in pursuit of another.

They're being pushed out of their country."

She says a big part of the problem is a lack of resources to process so many migrants.

Hundreds of schools are waiving testing requirements for college applications, so does that mean it's easier to get into college?

News 12's winston reed gives us a look at lee university's admission's process during the covid-19 pandemic.

In response to the covid pandemic, over 600 colleges and universities, including lee university will not require sat's and act's for 2021 applicants.

"it changes how many office admissions work."

Lee university temporarily pumped the brakes on high school students visiting their campus as well as college fairs.

The university's vice president of enrollment phil cook says a high school senior's body of work now takes precedent over a test score.

"we're looking at more closely at the high school gpa in particular the classes that student is taking to prepare them for the program."

Less requirements on the application forms have influenced more students to expand their college search.

Author of "who gets in and why" jeff selingo, who also examined the admissions process of 3 universities in 2020, says the average acceptance rate is 65 percent nationwide.

"many colleges and universities, especially big publics and elite privates, they've seen a huge surge in applications."

According to the new york times, penn state applications spiked by 11 percent, harvard 42, and colgate 103.

Putting smaller institutions like lee, on the back burner.

"the schools like lee university, private schools, private schools without national recognition, are struggling in terms of applications."

Standup: lee university's department of admissions says graduating seniors are less likely to apply to college because of the covid pandemic.

"the uncertainty of the economy situation.

The uncertainty of the job situation.

Am i going to be able to afford going to school or we just start rallying and circle the wagon.

Our families are trying to survive.

School might have to be put on hold."

Cool says fafsa applications are down nationwide but scholarship money from lee university will now be prioritized for students with a solid body of work.

So what can we expect for many schools going forward?

"about 600 colleges went test optional for the pandemic.

Many of them are extending it for another year.

I have about half of them will never go back.

Reporting in cleveland winston reed news 12 now.

The owner of big chill & grill and scottie's on the river once struggled with drugs and alcohol abuse for 25 years.

Today, scottie bowman is 19 years sober, and ready to help other women fight the battle against addiction.

Her organization, launch pad, houses 8 women and a resident manager who live inside the home full time.

The program helps provide structure, accountability and recovery from substance abuse in a positive welcoming environment.

"this is the opportunity to get clean, build new family relationships, learn how to become a better mother because honestly when they come here we don't even know that.

Most of us can't even manage a checkbook when we get here.

We don't have any interviewing skills."

Participants need to be sober for 30 days, and commit to the program at least a year.

Anyone who's not eating these saint patrick's day doughnuts from krispy kreme will be green with envy.

No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you - they are green!

Today, customers wearing this color can get a free donut in-store at participating locations.

Krispy kreme is also serving up four more festive doughnuts - the lucky gold coin, sprinkles, lucky unicorn, and lucky leprechaun.

Good luck eating just one!

Pandemic is having on the mental health of teenagers.

Elise preston has the details, in tonight's health watch.

It's been a tough year for many teens like damini parkhi .

Just with being in quarantine a lot, it makes me feel alone.

The pandemic kept the 17-year-old at home.

And away from friends and teachers.

I'd see a neighbor outside - that was my only social life.

These changes in social interactions have perhaps hit teens the hardest during this pandemic, according to a new c.s.

Mott children's hospital national poll.

75 percent of parents report this past year has had a negative impact on their teens connections.

Forty-six percent report signs of a new or worsening mental health condition.

Many teens have experienced disruption in their normal lives that is coming from closed schools, from canceled activities, from an inability to hang out with friends and family.

Just at an age where teens are biologically primed to want to have those experiences with their peers and to begin to separate from their family dr. gary freed is co-director of the poll which also found parents of teen girls were more likely to say their child had new or worsening symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Researchers say parents can help teens cope.

They recommend encouraging safe interactions such as spending time outside , social distancing and mask wearing.

Many parents have also sought the help of either a primary care provider or mental health providers during this time, and the majority of parents who've sought that help have found it to be beneficial for their teen.

Half of parents polled also loosened social media restrictions for their teens and say it helped.

Dr. freed recommends boundaries so that screen time doesn't interfere with physical activity and sleep.

Elise preston, cbs news new york.

Coming up next on prime news at seven... the easter bunny isn't the only one dishing out all of the treats.

In this week's mom to mom segment, we look at a festive snack you can make with your kids.

But first... firsters but with another check i forget you very rainy out there for st.

It's very rainy out there for St. Patrick's day. Temperatures are still below 60 - that's good news when it comes to severe weather. We still have lots of watches and warnings - flash flood watches that will continue overnight through tomorrow morning. There's a lot of river flooding that will continue. To the south there are tornado warnings. The rain is going to be the big issue and late tonight we may have a round of stronger storms, then that will diminish tomorrow morning. Tomorrow afternoon will be much quieter. Rainfall totals - I think a lot of us could see another additional 2 to 2 1/2 inches of rain. Add that on to the 4 to 4 1/2 inches that we've had and that's why I think flooding is gonna be a big issue for some areas especially from Chattanooga back southward into north Georgia and northeast Alabama.

Check it out.

Today on mom to mom, i have a fun and crafty treat your kids are going to love.

Today, we're making peep oreo pudding cups, and they're both delicious and adorable.

These are super easy to make.

All you need is some pudding, some oreos, starburst, peep, some trolley worms, and maybe some edible grass to make it all look super cute together.

So first you want to crush some oreos.

It's usually about one per pudding cup, depending on how many you're making.

Then you want to stick it right in the pudding.

Then you want to take your peeps and just stick it right into the crushed oreos.

Then you can either take your trolley worms and put it in there, or i like to do starburst.

You take an orange starburst and kind of mold it into a carrot.

And then this is where the edible grass comes in.

I just take a little pinch of the edible grass to make it look like an actual carrot with the greens on top.

You can decorate however you like.

But i personally like to have a rabbit with a carrot, but if your kids love the trolley warms more, just shove them right into the pudding and serve it right up.

These are really fun to make for an afterschool snack, or you can actually send them to a school party.

If you've got some great ideas, we would love to hear about them and you might see those on the next mom to mom.

Here's a live look from our c-h-i memorial camera at covenant college on lookout mountain from the e-p-b fiber optics weather cam network.

Here's a live look from our CHI Memorial camera at Covenant College on Lookout Mountain. The system is now pulling out of parts of Oklahoma moving into Arkansas. In the warmer air, look at the severe weather spreading from Baton Rouge to Jackson Mississippi. The warm front will eventually track on to the north and east and move through right before the cold front pushes on through - I think that's going to be our likeliest window to see stronger storms, probably after midnight tonight. The threat of heavy rain is probably going to be our biggest problem. Areas from Chattanooga southward and southwest will be the most likely area of seeing perhaps the strongest of those storms. By tomorrow morning we start to finally dry things out with some sunshine before some cooler air starts back around. High temperatures staying into the 50s so it will be a bit chillier as we head into the next couple of days. But we do have better days on the way - the second half of weekend plans are going to feel and look so much better. The next 12 hours are gonna be very rainy and very stormy around here.

