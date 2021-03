PEOPLE in 10: The Entertainment News That Defined the Week PLUS Luke Bryan Joins Us!

The royal family feels "shock" and "anger" in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview, Matt James tells Rachael Kirkconnell why they can’t be together in "The Bachelor" finale, and how Beyoncé, Tiffany Haddish and Taylor Swift made award show history this week