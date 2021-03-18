What you need to know: March 18

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Thursday, March 18.

We are tracking breaking news in oroville..

Chp says they arrested someone after he led officers on a high speed chase in south oroville this morning.

Chase eventually ended around virginia avenue in south oroville.

We are working to find out even more information..

New overnight night- fire crews rushed on scene to put out a house fire in weaverville..

It broke out some time late wednesday night..

The weaverville fire department says a quick response helped contain that fire to just one room..

The department says cal fire and douglas city fire department were on scene to help..

## the partial closure of table mountain boulevard in oroville has been extended through friday.

Thats because of a sewer expansion construction project.

The southbound lanes of table mountain boulevard will be closed from the roundabout to aliance food and gas ... 24 hours a day.

Detours are available.## happening today.... the pfizer vaccine will be administered from 10 this morning until three this afternoon at the siskiyou county fairgrounds in yreka.

You're eligible if you're 65 or older, work in education, childcare, food and ag, or emergency services, or if you're over 16 with underlying health conditions.

## and in glenn county..

The optum serve covid-19 testing site at orland memorial hall -- is now offering vaccinations.

At least 600 weekly vaccinations are offered today through saturday... to anyone eligible under the state's tier system.

You can schedule through the california 'my- turn' system -- go to action news now dot-com slash links to sign up or call the number on your screen.

### new this morning- a major local event..

Is back on track this year... tehama county fairgrounds representatives say they now have the go ahead to host the 2021 tehama district fair..

The event ...scheduled for the end of april ... would mark the 100th district fair in that county..

Organizers say safety is one of their top priorities ..

And say they will release more details soon..## so far, the u-s has has issued 90- million stimulus checks as part of president joe biden's american rescue plan.

The treasury department and the internal revenue service say the first batch of payments totaled 242- billion dollars.

Additional batches and payments will be made in the coming weeks.*thos* checks will be sent by direct deposit and through the mail as a check or