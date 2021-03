Apprenticeship program gives opportunity

THE REBOUND KANSCITY IS OUR COMMITMENTTO HELP YOU RECOVERFROM THE IMPACT OFCORONAVIRUS...ALL NEW THIS MORNING -WE'RE HELPING YOUSKILL-UP TO GET APANDEMIC-PROOF JOB.A NEW APPRENTICESHIPPROGRAM TO TRAIN YOUFOR I-T ANDCYBERSECURITY JOBS ISNOW AVAILABLE IN KANSASCITY.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER CHARLIEKEEGAN HAS THE STORY.IT'S TIME TO ROLL THEOBLIGATORYCYBERSECURITY FOOTAGEOF NUMBERS ON THESCREEN - AND FINGERS ONKEYBOARDS.BUT THIS HACKER-IN-A-DARK-ROOM-STEREOTYPECAUGHT RYAN STARKS'ATTENTION.Ryan Starks // Cybersecurityapprentice"The little hacker man's justlike going in, you see all thosephotos of it.

I'm like wonderinglike, is it really that much?"IN APRIL - THE 19 YEAR OLDIN ST LOUIS WILL BEGIN AYEAR-LONG PAIDCYBERSECURITYAPPRENTICESHIP THANKSTO A COLLABORATIONBETWEEN TECH QUESTAND THE CYBERSECURITYYOUTH APPRENTICESHIPINITIATIVE.THAT PARTNERSHIP ISNOW WORKING WITH THEFULL EMPLOYMENTCOUNCIL IN KANSAS CITYTO HELP PEOPLE FROMOUR AREA FIND A CAREER.Mark Ouellette // CybersecurityYouthApprenticeship Initiative"Apprenticeship is a great waylearn, to work, to understand acareer and to get paid whileyou're learning."CYBERSECURITY IS PARTOF EVERY DAY LIFE.IN 2019 - KCPS TOLD ME ITFIGHTS OFF THOUSANDSOF THREATS PER DAYAND LAST YEARELECTIONS OFFICESPOINTED OUT SCANNERSTO COUNT BALLOTS NEVERTOUCH THE INTERNET TOPROTECT AGAINSTHACKERS.THE WEBSITE CYBERSEEKSHOWS THERE ARE 36-HUNDRED CYBERSECURITYJOB OPENINGS RIGHT NOWIN THE KC METRO.Dug Jones // Tech QuestApprenticeship"Not only is the demand farfrom being met.

It's a rapidlychanging area.

Every monthbrings new cybersecurityrelated challenges."OUR REBOUND RUNDOWNLAYS OUT WHAT YOU NEEDTO KNOW:-DON'T BE INTIMIDATED IFYOU DON'T HAVE STRONGCOMPUTER SKILLS.-IT'S A MYTH I-T JOBS AREALL ALONE IN A DARKROOM - YOU'LL NEED TOBE A TEAM PLAYER.-PROGRAMS CATER TOANYONE OVER THE AGE OF16.-A REGISTEREDAPPRENTICESHIP HELPSMATCH YOU WITH ANEMPLOYER - SO YOU HAVEA JOB WAITING FOR YOU.Ryan Starks // Cybersecurityapprentice"it will definitely be hammeredinto me.

I'm very excited to uhlearn it all."THESE PAIDAPPRENTICESHIPS MEANSTARKS WILL FIND ACAREER WITHOUTACCUMULATING ANY DEBT.IN KANSAS CITY CHARLIEKEEGAN, 41 ACTION NEWSTO