City of Tupelo looking into actions of three police officers

Police officers wrongly detained a local businessman who matched the description of a shoplifter.

Lee county n-double-a-c-p is holding a news conference right now about tupelo police wrongfully holding a black businessman following a shoplifting at the mall at barnes crossing.

Wesley wells posted on his facebook page this morning he was overwhelmed by people's support after what happened and wrote in his words -- w'eve got some major problems here.

Hopefully, that can change.

Police detained wells who was exercising near the ring road at the mall.

Mayor jason shelton said wells matched the description of someone involved in a shoplifting but did not commit the crime.

The city suspended two officers without pay.

One got verbal counseling.

And all three must attend sensitivity and deescalation training.

