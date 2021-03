Matthew Modine On Playing Rick Singer In College Admissions Scandal Documentary

The 2019 college admissions scandal that rocked the United States is reenacted in Netflix's new documentary, "Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal".

Matthew Modine plays Rick Singer, the mastermind behind the scam, and shares his thoughts on the punishments given to celebrities like Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.