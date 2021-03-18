Police warn of ticket scalpers at Mackey Arena during NCAA Tournament

West Lafayette Police Chief Troy Harris said counterfeit tickets can be a problem.

Scalping is legal in the state of indiana.

However, buying from someone on the street comes with risks.

According to the indiana attorney general's website, ncaa uses a unique security mark that can't be reproduced.

When it comes to tonight's games at mackey arena, harris says it's best to play it safe.

"make sure that you're purchasing tickets from a reputable source.

If you choose to buy tickets from somebody on the sidewalk then buyer beware."

Harris says scalping may not be as big of a problem at mackey this year due to the limited number of tickets available.

However, he says police will be making sure scalpers are following the rules.

That includes staying off the athletic complex property.

