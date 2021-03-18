Long Term Care Facility Guidelines

Looser restrictions for the first time since 2020

Topping our news this evening: for the first time in nearly a year ?

"* visitation restrictios are being loosened at long?

"*term care facilities in minnesota.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from river bend assisted living in rochester with how residents and staff are reacting.

Jessica.

George ?

"* i'm told residents..

Here at river bend..

Are excited and already making plans to see family and friends..

The new rules from the minnesota department of health allow for responsible indoor visits for everyone..

Regardless of the vaccination status of residents or visitors.

River bend says it's asking no more than two visitors come at a time and will still keep social distancing and masking mandates in place.

The facility says nearly 100?

"* percent of its residents are fully vaccinated..

So many feel they're safe to begin enjoying the loosened restrictions.

They're happy they're getting an opportunity to do things they haven't done in almost a year.

They are continuously asking what's next?

Where are we going?

Can we take the bus out?

Things like that."

Residents who are fully vaccinated are also allowed to gather indoors or outdoors with others who've been immunized against covid?

"*19 live in rochester jessica bringe kimt news thank you jessica.

M?

"*d?

"*h guidelines also say if a resident is fully vaccinated they can choose to have close contact..

Including hugging!

With visitors.