Senior Sensation 2021

Young artists celebrated by Albrect-Kemper, including the latest winner of their local contest.

Welcome back, celebrating young artists with a new exhibit and joins us tonight is eric he is the executive director eric, welcome.

Thank you for having me.

Tell us how are you celebrating young artists?

Each year we have our high school exhibition and we just really love to see what the kids are out there doing.

We encourage them to all enter and their teachers work with them all year long and they get to show their work out here.

So we're really excited every year to see what they were doing in classes.

It's amazing work every year and this year's no exception.

How can people take a look at some of this art work?

We're open tuesday through friday from 10:00 a.m.

To 4:00 p.m.

And 1:00 p.m.

To 4:00 p.m.

Saturday and sunday.

So anytime, just come on in, and our whole downstairs is full of high school work so.

Wonderful, well we have to introduce the best in show which is khloe miller is are at ace buchanan senior high school.

Thank you.

Congratulations, you won best in show for the piece we're going to show on screen and you also won first place in the mixed media category, can you tell us a little about your piece of work?

I kind of a controversial piece, and i tried to make it as subjectle as i could so that it wasn't screaming in your face.

I was kiebd of nervous that i would get some kind of back-lash with it, but i'm it surprised that it won first and i'm excited too, so.

Well, congratulations.

One of the comments that the judges had was great perspective, good ananmy and skin tones, i love everything about this work, the artist says it really is phenomenal, khloe what are your dreams and hopes for the future?

I hope to go to college.

I have applied and have been accepted.

I either want to do graphic design or art restorations like preserving art pieces.

Your work is called suffocating, you used all these medians in one, is that right?

Yes, i did.

Tell us how you went about this?

Well, i had an idea that it was originally for an art project and it was supposed to be what 2020 meant to us.

So, i kind of took the whole like, riot incident and protests and i thought that it would be really cool to make it into art, that people can look at.

And i don't know, i really like using a lot of different mediums for my art so, i just wanted to try something new with the arms coming off the side and making a cool visual point, i guess.

It's definitely how a lot of us were feeling during covid is suffocated, i think it's a wonderful representation of what was going on in the world during this long year.

We found out, i don't know if you know, but you've received a 10 out of 10 from all three judges, did you know that?

I did not know that, no.

So congratulations, khloe, i think you should be very proud.

And thanks for joining us tonight, we'll be sure to check out your exhibit.

And we appreciate both of you taking time today.

Thank you.

Thank you very much.

We're going to take a quick