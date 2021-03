Four Good Days Movie (2021) - Mila Kunis, Glenn Close, Stephen Root

Four Good Days Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A long-estranged mother and daughter navigate the most difficult four days of their lives together in a heartbreaking and hopeful story based on real-life events.

Directed by Rodrigo Garcia starring Mila Kunis, Glenn Close, Stephen Root, Carla Gallo, Michael Hyatt, Chad Lindberg, Joshua Leonard release date April 30, 21 (in theaters); May 21, 2021 (on VOD)