Covid-19 relief resources available for people in Redding

The City of Redding stepping up to help people get those bills paid.

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live in redding.

And -- what does this mean for so many people struggling right now to make ends meet?

This could mean some major relief for a lot of people -- who now how access to more resources -- to help with housing costs..

Or even your utility bills.

While janice mc- donald lives in downtown redding.

She hasn't had to use any of the programs offered by the city just yet.

She's relieved there is help out there in case she needs it.

That's why r-e-u launched the "comprehensive community assistance program".

To connect people financially affected by covid-19 with the help that is out there..

So they can get through this hard time.

We're not just helping people with the programs that reu has, we're also showing them about the shipp program, that we also work with shipp on and also the norcal 211 program.

Anything and everything, any program that we know about, we're trying to connect our customers with// i think it's necessary to get people up on their feet so that they're not on the streets.

It's important during this time.

There's still a pandemic going on.

# r-e-u's websites lists programs that help both homeowners and business owners.

R-e-u says, it's reaching out to customers to let them know about the programs. workers are going door-to- door or making calls.

