Sabarimala Temple opens for 'Uthiram festival'

Sabarimala Temple opened for the 'Uthiram festival' on the morning of March 19.
The temple will remain open for devotees till 28th March.
COVID-19 negative certificate is mandatory for devotees visiting the temple.
Sabarimala Temple opened for the 'Uthiram festival' on the morning of March 19.
The temple will remain open for devotees till 28th March.
COVID-19 negative certificate is mandatory for devotees visiting the temple.
The Sabarimala temple opened on Thursday morning for the "Uthram festival" at the hill shrine in Kerala. The temple will remain..