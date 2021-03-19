Farmer leader from MP organises son's wedding at protest site: watch | Oneindia News

A farmer leader organised his son’s wedding ceremony at a farmers’ protest site in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa on March 18.

The groom Sachin Singh wanted to give a strong message to the Centre that the farmers will not leave the protest site until it repeal the three farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 #PMModi #FarmersProtest #FarmerWedding