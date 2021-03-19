Gov. Beshear Gives Updates on Vaccine Eligibility, Bars and Restaurants

Andy Beshear says that as of Monday, March 22, all Kentuckians age 50-years-old and above can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Counties.

Vaccines for all --*by early april.

That is the promise state leaders are making in kentucky and illinois.

Governor andy beshear says -- team kentucky is targeting april 12th -- as the "go ahead" date -- for anyone 16 and older to get the vaccine.

Before that -- starting monday -- kentuckians 50 and older can get the shot.

"by the end of may, every adult kentuckian 16 and older who wants the vaccine will have received their first dose.

The projections i have seen of supply coming from the federal government make that more than possible."

Starting today.

Bars and restaurants in the bluegrass state -- can keep the doors open for an additional hour serving food or alcohol -- until midnight.

Capacity limits remain at 60- percent.

Governor