Chauvin Trial Day 9: Judge expected to rule on venue change request

Frustrations boiling over in the Derek Chauvin trial.
Between trying to find impartial jurors and discussions about moving the trial to a different city the case continues to face roadblocks.
Court TV's Julia Janae has the latest developments.
Frustrations boiling over in the Derek Chauvin trial.
Between trying to find impartial jurors and discussions about moving the trial to a different city the case continues to face roadblocks.
Court TV's Julia Janae has the latest developments.
Watch VideoThe tenth juror has been selected in the Derek Chauvin trial.
Juror number 89 is a cardiac nurse. She's a..
A criminal court judge has denied a request for a change of venue in the trial of decommissioned Nashville police officer Andrew..
Jury selection resumed Thursday for the third day for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin as a judge has..