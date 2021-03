Andover rally held in support of Asian Americans after recent violence

PETER?REPORTER: THERE ARE A FEW DOZENPEOPLE HERE RIGHT NOW.RIGHT AROUND 50 IF I HAD TOGUESS.I WANT TO SEE SOME OF THE SIGNS.THEY ARE SIGNS THAT SAY STOPASIAN HEAT.THIS ONE SAYS THAT ERASE HATEINCREASED PEACE.IF YOU LOOK DOWN THE ROAD ONROUTE 28 IN ANDOVER, YOU CAN SEESEVERAL OF THOSE PEOPLE HEREONLY THE SIGNS SUPPORTING ASIANAMERICANS AND PACIFIC ISLANDERS.THIS COMING IN THE WAKE OF THOSESHOOTINGS OF ASIAN AMERICANSDOWN ATLANTA AND ALSO SEVERALACTS OF VIOLENCE TOWARDS ASIANSAND PACIFIC ISLANDERS HERE ANDACROSS THE COUNTRY.THEY SAY THEY WILL NOT STAND FORIT.HERE AND IN ANDOVER.