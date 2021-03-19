Macon Rocks rock climbing gym opens Monday

Take the torch across all of japan's 47 prefectures, and will involve about ten-thousand runners.

There's a new gym in town but it's not the kind of gym you're thinking of.

Macon rocks is a rock climbing gym located in downtown macon.

They'll have a soft opening monday march 22nd at 10 am.

They have options for day passes and monthly or yearly memberships.

We spoke with the manager of macon rocks, john hur.

He says all experience levels are welcome to climb.

Also he says it's great for mental and physical strength, and that anyone can try it.

We're going to be open to all ages, all sizes and with any background and we just hope to build and cultivate a new community built around this gym which is going to be very family oriented the gym follows cdc guidelines, masks will be required.

Also they offer equipment rentals, and you can even schedule climbing time for parties or groups.

