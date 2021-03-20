Watch: Fire breaks out in Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express, passengers safe

A fire broke out in the Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express on Saturday.

Smoke was detected in the luggage van of the train at Ghaziabad station.

Railways informed that all the passengers on board were safe.

The Shatabdi Express train arrived at Ghaziabad station at around 6:41 am.

Fire brigade was called to the spot after fire extinguishers failed to control smoke.

Train departed for its destination at 8:20 am after the affected coach was detached.

Officials said that the reason behind the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Last week, a massive fire broke out in a coach of Dehradun-bound Shatabdi express.

Fire was reportedly caused by a short circuit, all passengers were evacuated safely.