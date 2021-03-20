Prince William praises ‘incredible heroes’ tackling pandemic in war-torn countries

The Duke of Cambridge has said he is “totally overwhelmed by the scale of the burden” faced by the “incredible heroes” who are helping tackle the pandemic in war-torn countries.William spoke with three Syrian aid workers, supported by the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Coronavirus Appeal, about how donations from Britain are being used to help millions of vulnerable people.
William praises 'incredible heroes' helping tackle pandemic in war-torn countries
