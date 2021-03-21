‘Make Bengaluru like Delhi; gherao city from all sides’: Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait suggested farmers in Karnataka should organise a protest in the state similar to that of Delhi and gherao Bengaluru from all sides.

Addressing a farmers' meeting in Shivamogga on Saturday, Tikait said a strategy has been made to snatch farmers' land in the state.

He said, “You need to make a 'Delhi' in Bengaluru.

You need to gherao Bengaluru (like Delhi) from all sides and people will come and join your protest.

"This fight will go on for a long.

We need to start such protest in every city until these 3 black laws are taken back and the law on MSP is not brought.

You need to run a protest in Karnataka.

A strategy has been made to snatch your land," the BKU leader said.

