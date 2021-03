Having a Panic Attack? Here's How to Deal

If you've ever experienced a panic attack, you know they can be scary and overwhelming.

In this week's episode of How 2 Deal, clinical psychologist - and TikTok influencer!

- Dr. Janine Kreft breaks down how to identify and cope with panic attacks.

Plus, Dr. Kreft shares a few simple ways you can help regulate an attack.

Did you know something as simple as taking a cold shower can help?

We're here to help!